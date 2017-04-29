Baahubali Conclusion marks new era of box-office collections

There are certain questions that you just cannot wait to get an answer to. Would the US actually launch an attack on North Korea? Would the Bharatiya Janata Party win the 2019 general elections? Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?

The last question might sound funny, but the way the crowd has thronged theaters across the country to find answer makes it seem like the most important question of the 21st century? Am I stretching it too far? Well, the numbers speak for themselves.



With a massive release on 6,500 screens in India, and counters flashing the 'Housefull' board since Friday for Baahubali: The Conclusion, is seen raking in over 200 crores in less than 2 days.

Latest media reports suggest that the film has already grossed over 100 crores.

Film's producer Karan Johar also tweeted, "UNTHINKABLE and UNIMAGINABLE HIGHEST EVER DAY 1….data being tabulated ..will take a while!!! Watch this space for the number! #Baahubali."

UNTHINKABLE and UNIMAGINABLE HIGHEST EVER DAY 1....data being tabulated ..will take a while!!! Watch this space for the number! #Baahubalipic.twitter.com/hzEFf6mxIk â Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2017

Baahubali 2's maximum business is reportedly from Andhra Pradesh while Tamil Nadu is so far is the "weakest region".

Early morning shows in Tamil Nadu were cancelled over non-payment issue and it was conditionally released only after 11 am.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "Reports pouring in from across the country: #Baahubali2 is a GAME CHANGER… Sea of people outside theatres… House Full boards are back!" Ramesh Bala tweeted, "A True Indian Epic Movie of International Standards. Screenplay, Acting, Emotions, Action Seqs & Music - Outstanding."

Reports pouring in from across the country: #Baahubali2 is a GAME CHANGER... Sea of people outside theatres... House Full boards are back! â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2017

Even the Mumbai police could not help getting bitten by the Bahubali bug. They tweeted saying 'Why don't people follow traffic rules?' While the first one is answered in the Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Rana Daggubati starrer, the second one can be answered only by you! #BahubaliOfTrafficDiscipline.

And the second, can be answered only by you! #BahubaliOfTrafficDisciplinepic.twitter.com/5JpIvDOFiq â Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 28, 2017

The magnum opus has already earned Rs 43.25 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its opening day of its release.

Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Sathyaraj in lead roles, the film has already been released on 2,500 screen outside India.

Here is a look at the estimates of pre-sale rights:

Satellite Sales (Hindi): Rs 50 crore

Satellite Sales (Tamil +Telugu+ Malayalam): Rs 25-30 crore

Music (all languages): Rs 25-30 crore

Theatrical rights (Hindi): Rs 65 crore

Theatrical Rights (Telugu): Rs 130 crore

Theatrical Rights (Karnataka): Rs 45 crore

Theatrical Rights (Kerala): Rs 8 crore