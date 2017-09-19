Great Indian Festival Sale: Amazon offers 'Buy Now, Pay Next Year'

Ahead of its annual Greaty Indian Festival, e-commerce major Amazon has lined up a special offers for HDFC Bank card holders including a 10 per cent additional cashback. According to a report in NDTV, HDFC Bank Credit Card holders will also have the option to 'Buy now, pay next year'. The offer will be available for

Amazon's Greaty Indian Festival will begin on September 21 and end on September 24. For Prime members, Amazon will start an exclusive early bird sale 12 noon tomorrow.

Amazon claims that there are more than 40,000 offers across four days. Out of these, more than 500 offers are on mobile phones, over 2500 offers on electronics goods,

Amazon is also offering attractive deals for shoppers who pay using Amazon's digital wallet Amazon Pay.

No cost EMI is available on credit cards from all major banks (Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC, Standard Chartered) and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

Flipkart's biggest sale of the year is here and the e-commerce giant will be pitting against Amazon India who is also launching their Great Indian Sale. Flipkart has offers across most product segments ranging from electronics, smartphones to apparel.

Both companies - homegrown Flipkart and US-based Amazon - are eyeing better sales than the other, and in comparison to last year. Market analysts have already predicted more than 60 per cent growth in cumulative gross sales posted by these two companies.

Snapdeal will also join the fray with its Unbox Diwali Sale. The Gurgaon-based e-commerce company will host the longest flagship sale among the three this season.