Infosys acquires London-based design firm Brilliant Basics for Rs 63 crore

India's second largest software services firm Infosys on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of London-based Brilliant Basics. The IT major had earlier signed up an agreement to buy product design and customer experience firm.

"Through this acquisition, Infosys further expands its worldwide connected network of Digital Studios that are focused on fulfilling the needs of global clients for end-to-end digital transformation solutions," Infosys said in a statement.

Infosys had announced the acquisition of the product design and customer experience (CX) company on August 3, 2017 in a cash deal worth GBP 7.5 million, including earn-out and employee retention amounts.

Founded in 2012, Brilliant Basics was a 100 per cent management owned firm with co-founder and CEO owning 85.5 per cent. It has studios in London and Dubai.

The acquisition will also help Infosys digital design services network to include Europe and the Middle East, and enhance its expertise across financial services, retail and telecom sectors, the statement added.

Infosys currently has digital studios in Bengaluru, Pune, New York, London and Melbourne.

The announcement to acquire Brilliant Basics was made at a time when Vishal Sikka was leading Infosys as its CEO.

Bengaluru-headqaurtered IT major has been in the news over the past few months, with the founders and former board members clashing over alleged corporate governance lapses and irregularities in Infosys' 200-million dollars Panaya acquisition.

The IT firm has also rampd up its hiring process in the US and European markets as it looks to tap opportunities and tide over visa- related issues.

"We really believe that being a key part of Infosys Digital will allow bb to scale its offerings and progress faster globally. We believe that bb being the tip of the Infosys Digital can spearhead on their digital journey gives us an opportunity of a lifetime," Anand Verma, Founder and CEO of Brilliant Basics had said.