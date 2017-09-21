Cyrus Mistry says 'vindicated' after family firms get NCLAT waiver to file case against Tata Sons

In what could be the first victory for Tata Sons ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday granted special waiver to Cyrus Mistry family firms to file a case against Tata Group holding company, Tata Sons. Cyrus Mistry family firms had sought a waiver on the minimum shareholding requirement to petition against Tata Sons for alleged mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholder interests.

The mismanagement and oppression petition dealt with corporate governance, transparency issues in the Tata Group. Decisions were being taken by nominee directors of two Tata Trusts rather than the board, Aryama Sundaram, Counsel for Cyrus Investments told CNBC TV18. "NCLT in all probability had misunderstood the case entirely," Sundaram added.

Meanwhile, Cyrus Mistry office has said that NCLAT order is a vindication of what we have stood so far. "We will continue to pursue complete transparency of group for shareholders gain," it added.

NCLAT on Thursday directed the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to issue notice to the respondents and proceed in the matter. A bench headed by Chairperson Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya asked NCLT to dispose off the matter in three months. The tribunal had concluded its hearing on July 24 and reserved its judgement.

NCLAT, however, dismissed Mistry's other petition on maintainability saying the firms do not have more than 10 per cent in Tata Sons. The appellate tribunal has granted waiver in the filing criteria of having 10 per cent shares of the company.

Mistry family firms own around 18.4 per cent of equity shares in Tata Sons, but only 2.17 per cent of the total share capital in the form of equity and preference shares.

The Companies Act mandates that a petitioner should hold at least one-tenth of the issued share capital of a company or represent 10 per cent of the total number of members to file cases alleging mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders.

Cyrus Mistry family firms - Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Pvt Ltd - had moved NCLAT after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had rejected the waiver plea filed by the Cyrus Mistry's investment firms in April.

Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons chairman in October 24, 2016 and was also removed subsequently as director on the board of the holding company in February.