Ola, Uber drivers on one-day strike in Mumbai today

Ola and Uber drivers have called a strike today in India's financial capital Mumbai protesting fewer incentives and stiff performance targets.

The drivers are also opposing state government's new rules under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Rules 2017,for regulating app based taxis and controlling surge pricing.

Almost 8,000 drivers are expected to participate in the strike.



The drivers have threatened to hold an indefinite strike from March 21 if their demands are not fulfilled.



Earlier, the drivers went on strike in Bangalore and New Delhi to press for their demands.

Over one lakh drivers attached to two cab aggregators, held strike in Bengaluru from February 22 demanding better incentives and stopping attachment of new cabs and sought Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's intervention to solve the deadlock.

In Delhi, thousands of drivers working with the two taxi aggregators had gone on indefinite strike against "low" fares and "lacking" basic amenities their employers provide them.

Commuters in Delhi-NCR had to face hardship in booking cab as drivers of Ola and Uber had gone on indefinite strike in favour of their demands on February 10.

