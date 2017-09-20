Prime Minister Modi has a vision of unified India and that's what we need: Ratan Tata

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group Ratan Tata today praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked the people to give him an opportunity to transform the country. In an exclusive interview to CNBC TV, Ratan Tata said: "As the Prime Minister, Mr Modi is offering the people a new India. We need to give him that opportunity to offer a new India."

He further said that the Prime Minister is able, capable and innovative enough to look at India afresh. "Under his leadership, India will be that India that he (Modi) has promised," Tata said it in a response to a question of what he thinks about the Prime Minister.

Ratan Tata also explained as to how quickly the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi gave him the lands for his Nano car plant in Gujarat. He said: "I turned to him (Narendra Modi) when we had to change the (Nano) factory from Singur in West Bengal to Gujarat. I'll never forget the way he (Narendra Modi) found solution for a company that was looking for a home."

"He (Modi) invited me to move the factory to Gujarat. He said that I'll get you the land you want in three days. On the third morning, he said Ratan Ji here is the land I promised. That just doesn't happen in India," Tata further said.

Ratan Tata also extended his message to young people and said: "What I wanted to convey is the people should do what they believe is the right thing to do." Try to make a difference. Not the difference that is disruptive and negative but a constructive difference, he added.

Tata also touched upon a very significant issue and said that people should take pride in being Indians. He said: "We as a country or the citizens of a country need to get back the pride that we should have that we are Indians. Not that we Punjabis or Parsis or Tamils. We are Indians first. We have a country that we should belong to and we are proud of."

Tata said that we seem to be losing that sense somewhere. He explained it further and said: "There are many factors for that. We shouldn't have that pride when we are attacked or when we go to war, it should be all the time." He referred to the Prime Minister and said that Prime Minister Modi has built a vision for unified India. "People may disagree with that but that s what the people need at this point in time. "We need everybody to rally around the direction that leaders are giving us," he said.