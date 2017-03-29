Xiaomi to create over 20,000 jobs in India in 3 years

Chinese handset vendor Xiaomi said it plans to create more than 20,000 jobs in India in the next three years. Xiaomi founder, chairman and CEO Lei Jun, who is on a week long visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss the company's journey in the country so far and how smartphones are changing the lives of Indian consumers, a company statement said.

Lei Jun also discussed Xiaomi India's manufacturing and growth plans with the Prime Minister, and presented him with a Made-In-India 'Redmi 4A' with all its components displayed in a glass box.

He also met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, the statement added.

The company recently announced opening of a second manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

The company "plans to create more than 20,000 jobs in the country in the next three years", the statement added.

"India is now the most important market outside of China for Xiaomi, and is a harbinger of the company's global expansion plans," the statement added. Xiaomi India achieved annual revenue of over $1 billion for calendar year 2016.

