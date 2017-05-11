Amazon Great Indian Sale: Prime members get offers 30 minutes before others

The Amazon Great Indian Sale is underway and the company's lightening deals are going out of stock pretty quick. With more deals every hour, here's your chance to get what you want during Amazon's Great Indian Sale. If you follow some of our tips you could buy the items about thirty minutes before others, save time and make quicker transactions.



Prime subscription

Amazon is releasing certain lightening deals exclusively for Prime members. The members get the deals 30 minutes before it is opened for non-Prime members. The Prime membership is selling for Rs 499.

Though Prime subscription is optional, the added benefits are making sure more and more people are lured to it. Prime members also get to enjoy Amazon's Prime Video subscription with the same onetime fee for a year. The video content includes original series like American Gods and many recent movies.



Use Amazon App

Amazon's App is an easy way to access the sale and since new deals come in frequently, installing the official Amazon app will help you stay updated on the go. Apart from the obvious advantage, if you purchase goods worth Rs 500 or more, you'll get flat Rs 1000 off on hotel bookings on Yatra.com.

Save time and get discounts on payment methods

Amazon Pay is the company's own digital wallet that's quicker during checkout. The user will have to recharge their balance like any digital wallet and choose the Amazon Pay option during checkout.

Amazon has also launched a lucky draw of sorts for users who use Amazon Pay to shop during the sale. People who use Amazon Pay to buy goods worth Rs 500 or more stand a chance to win Rs 1 lakh every hour. Over the purchase, the user will also have to answer a simple question to enter the contest.

Another way to make a quick online payment is to save your card details in your Amazon account. Once you save your card details, you'll just need the CVV number and then enter OTP or password to complete the payment.

The sale will have offers on smartphones, big electronic products, fashion products and even home and kitchen appliances. There will be a discount of up to 50 per cent on mobiles, accessories and electronics, 40-80 per cent off on fashion products, up to 70 per cent off on home and kitchen appliances and 20-60 per cent off on toys and games. The website has revealed specific discounts on different brands as well.

Amazon's Great Indian Sale will precede Flipkart's 'Big 10 Sale'. Both sales will run simultaneously on 14th as Flipkart's sale will range from 14th to 18th of this month. The e-commerce giants are pitting against each other in order to gain more market share.