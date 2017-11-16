Ambanis richest in Asia; 18 more Indian families on Forbes' wealthiest 50

In what might not come as a surprise to a lot of people, Ambanis have topped Forbes' list of top 50 richest families in Asia. This is the first time the family has topped this list, that also includes 18 other Indian families. The Ambanis' net worth has jumped up by 19 billion dollars since last year, making the Ambani family the biggest gainer in dollar and percentage and toppling the Lees of Samsung from the top spot. This jump in the wealth is due to Reliance Jio's phenomenal success and Reliance Industries' profitable year. Since its launch last year, Reliance Jio has bagged almost 140 million subscribers.



The Forbes report said that the collective wealth of the 50 families amount to a whopping 699 billion dollars. With 18 families, India has the biggest presence on the list for the third time, followed by Hong Kong with 9 families.



Tim Ferguson, Editor of Forbes Asia commented on the list and said, "The cascading wealth of Asia's very richest active tycoons is reshaping the ranks of even this legacy-driven list. Because of India's size, the Ambanis can never be as dominant there as Samsung's Lees have been in Korea. But with Mukesh's next generation establishing a presence at the Reliance Jio telecom operation, this story could play out for years," as mentioned in Forbes.

Despite dropping to the second spot, the Lees saw their wealth go up by 11.2 billion dollars last year. Here are the top 10 richest families in Asia:

1. Ambani, India, 44.8 billion dollars

2. Lee (Byung-Chull), South Korea, 40.8 billion dollars

3. Kwok, Hong Kong, 40.4 billion dollars

4. Chearavanont, Thailand, 36.6 billion dollars

5. Hartono, Indonesia, 32 billion dollars

6. Lee (Shau Kee), Hong Kong, 29 billion dollars

7. Kwek / Quek, Malaysia, 23.3 billion dollars

8. Cheng Family, Hong Kong, 22.5 billion dollars

9. Sy, Philippines, 20.1 billion dollars

10. Chirathivat family, Thailand, 19.3 billion dollars

At the 11th spot is the Premji family, followed by the Hinduja family on the 12th rank, while the Mittal family was at 14, Mistry family was at 16, the Birla family at 19 and Godrej family at 20. The other families on the list were the Bajajs, the Jindals, the Burmans, the Lals, the Bangurs, the Sehgals, the Wadias, the Singhs, the Patels, the Piramals and the Munjals.

The Premjis' wealth amounted to 19.2 billion dollars, while the Mittals have 17.2 billion in their kitty. The Mistrys have 16.1 billion in wealth, and the Birla family has 14.1 billion dollars.

The Sehgals and the Wadias have featured on the list for the first time.