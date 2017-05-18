Diplomatic victory for PM Modi: India teaches Pakistan military a lesson without firing a gun

ICJ's verdict today is being seen as the biggest diplomatic victory India has ever had at an international forum. The case has also exposed Pakistan's duplicity and its crumbling judicial system.

While the masterminds of horrific Mumbai attack are yet to face any kind of justice in Pakistan, Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested and sentenced in less than a year in a closed-door trial by a military court.

Even as the International Court of Justice was hearing India's plea to stay Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution by Pakistan, a UN Committee slammed the widespread practice of torture prevalent in Pakistan.

"The police engage in the widespread practice of torture throughout the territory ... with a view to obtaining confessions from persons in custody," the UN Committee against Torture wrote in its first report on the situation in the country

In his concluding remarks on Jadhav's case, ICJ President Ronny Abraham said, "Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr. Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings and shall inform the Court of all the measures taken in implementation of the present order."

The court not only stayed Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence till the final verdict but also said that Pakistan should grant India the consular access so that India could offer all possible help to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Rattled by court's order, Pakistan has reportedly said that it would expose real face of India to the world and it doesn't accept jurisdiction of ICJ court.

