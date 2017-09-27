India Mobile Congress : Airtel to invest Rs 20,000 crore to build digital infrastructure, says Sunil Bharti Mittal

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal today said that his company will invest up to Rs 20,000 crore this year to build digital infrastructure. He was speaking at the India Mobile Congress. Mittal termed the country as an emerging showcase for digital technology and said: "India's time has come and each large tech honcho is looking at India." He also advocated for a collaborative approach to overcome challenges and unleash the growth potential of the sector.

Airtel chairman sought government's support in fast tracking the pace of growth and achieving India's vision. Mittal urged states as well as municipalities to recognise the power of digital India and enable easy on-ground implementation of policies like the right of way. "Airtel will invest Rs18,000-Rs20,000 crore this year to build digital infrastructure," he said.

India Mobile Congress is a government initiative that will be organised every year. It will provide a platform for mobile, internet and technology companies. The country is hosting the India Mobile Congress for the first time. Industry leaders Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Airtel and Kumar Mangalam Birla along with Sinha, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Oil and Skills Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are attending the three-day event.

Speaking on the technology, Mittal said Airtel is rolling out massive multiple input multiple output or Mimo technology which will keep India head to head with what is happening globally.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was also present at the India Mobile Congress event. While speaking at the event, Ambani said that the Indian economy will grow from USD2.5 trillion to over USD7 trillion to rank among top 3 economies in next 10 years. The fourth industrial revolution, fueled by connectivity, data and Artificial Intelligence has begun, Ambani said. RIL chief also said that the growth in India's mobile data market is unparalleled in world.