Now Indian cows to get unique AADHAR-like identification code

After AADHAR, the Indian government is jumping onto the next big unique identification scheme, but this time it's not for human beings. The government is all set to assign a 12-digit identification number to 88 million cattle in the country.

The move will help the officials track the general health of cows and check for timely vaccinations. According to a report by The Economic Times, the government claims that the milk economy measure upto 5 lakh crore, out of which 80,000 crore belongs to the organised milk economy.

The report suggests that the government has set aside a budget of Rs 148 crore for the entire operation. A special team of technicians equipped with 50,000 tablets, special tags and health cards aims at tagging 41 million buffaloes and 47 million indigenous and cross-bred cows that produce milk.

The tags will cost Rs 8 per piece and is built with a special light material that won't cause discomfort for the cattle. The tag will contain the unique 12 digit number and the owner will be provided with a special health card to keep up with the vaccine schedule. The technician will then update the unique code in their online data base.

The tagging is already in process with nearly a million cattle already assigned the 12-digit identification number. The government claims the procedure will complete within this year. The tagging will facilitate the government's aim to double the amount of milk production by the year 2020.