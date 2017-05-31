Indian Railways to launch 'buy now, pay later' feature for tickets

In good news for crores of travellers, Indian Railways is all set to launch a new feature for booking tickets.

You will soon be able to buy tickets from the IRCTC website and pay later, which will decrease the difficulties involved in the payment process at the time .

ePayLater, a Mumbai-based fintech firm has joined hands with IRCTC for adding the new feature to Indian Railways ticket booking services.

ePayLater's 'buy now, pay later' feature will enable you to buy tickets using a loaded ewallet and you will get 14 days to pay the money.

This will serve as a boon for frequent online purchasers of railway tickets.

According to media reports, there will be an eligibility process for buyers to place their orders via this feature.

To book tickets, customers will have to provide accurate basic details such as name, e mail ID, mobile phone number, PAN or Aadhaar card.

Once a customers get approval to use the feature, they will be provided with one-time passwords to enable them to use the service.