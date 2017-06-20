Ram Nath Kovind: 10 things you need to know about BJP Presidential pick

After a two-hour long meeting on Monday, BJP President Amit Shah announced that Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind was the NDA government's candidate for the presidential election.

The announcement was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Amit Shah and other top leaders of his party.

Post the announcement, Amit Shah sought Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh to extend their support for the BJP's nominee.

Here's what you should know about the NDA-backed Presidential candidate:

1. Born on October 1, 1945, in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat, Ram Nath Kovind was the youngest among three brothers. He completed his primary and pre-middle school education from Khanpur in Sandalpur block. He passed intermediate examination from Kanpur and Bachelor of Commerce from DAV College. He became a law graduate from DAV Law College, Kanpur.

2. Thereafter, Kovind moved to Delhi to prepare for civil services examination. He cleared the coveted exams in his third attempt. However, he turned down the job offer as he was selected in the allied services.

3. A lawyer by profession, he practised as an advocate for the Centre in Delhi HC from 1977-79. He was a permanent advocate for the Centre in the SC from 1980-93.

4. After the formation of Janata Party government in 1977, he became private secretary to then PM Morarji Desai. He also worked as a junior counsellor for the Janata Party government in the Supreme Court.

5. BJP fielded him as a Lok Sabha candidate from Ghatampur in UP in 1990. He lost the election.

6. In 2007, BJP gave him a ticket for UP Assembly election from Bhognipur. He lost that election too.

7. Kovind was a Rajya Sabha member from 1994-2006 from UP. A Dalit, he was member of the Parliamentary committees for SC/ST welfare, Home ministry, petroleum and natural gas, social justice, and law and justice. He was also the chairman of Rajya Sabha Housing Committee.

8. Kovind was a member of management board for Dr BR Ambedkar University, Lucknow, and Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.

9. He represented India at United Nations in New York and addressed the General Assembly in October 2002.

10. He was the BJP's Scheduled Caste cell president from 1998-2002. He was also the party's national spokesperson and a member of the BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC) as a permanent invitee.

76-year-old Kovind is now the Bihar governor. The BJP-led Centre had appointed him as governor in August 2015 to woo Dalits keeping an eye on the state Assembly elections held in December that year.