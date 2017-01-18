RBI Governor Urjit Patel to Parliament panel: Rs 9.2 lakh crore new notes back into system

While speaking to the Parliamentary panel after demonetisaion, Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday said Rs 9.2 lakh crore of new currency notes have been put into the system since November 8.

The committee, headed by senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily, had called on RBI Governor to brief parliamentary panel about demonetisation, its impact on economy, and the steps taken by the central bank to deal with the cash crunch following the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das, Banking Secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, top banking executives like Chanda Kochhar of the ICICI Bank and Usha Ananthasubramanian of the Punjab National Bank were also present at the briefing.

Patel quoted the figure even as Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, who is a member of the standing committee on finance, rejected the claim.

"The RBI Governor was unable to tell us how much money has come back to the banks, nor was he able to tell us when the system will be normal. The RBI officials were defensive," Roy said.

Patel is also scheduled to appear before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on the same issue on January 20.