RBI to issue pink-green Re 1 currency notes soon

The Reserve Bank of India will soon put into circulation currency notes in one rupee denomination. The notes have been printed by the Government of India. These currency notes are legal tender as provided in The Coinage Act 2011. The existing currency notes in this denomination in circulation will also continue to be legal tender.

The design of the One Rupee Currency Notes will be as under:

1 Obverse:

It contains the words Bharat Sarkar(in Hindi) above the words "Government of India" with the bilingual signature of Shri Shaktikanta Das, Secretary, Ministry of finance and with the replica of New Rupee One coin with symbol of 2017 issued with Satyamev Jayate(in Hindi) and capital insert letter 'L' in numbering panel. The numbering will be in black at right hand bottom portion of the note.

The numbering shall be in black at right hand bottom portion of the Note in ascending size of numerals from left to right, while the first three alphanumeric characters(prefix) remains constant in size.

2 Reverse: It contains the words Bharat Sarkar(in Hindi) above the words "Government of India" with the year 2017 on the representation of One Rupee coin with rupee symbol having floral design and the surrounding design consists of the picture of 'Sagar Samrat' the oil exploration platform and with the authentic rendering of value in fifteen Indian languages in language panel with the year figure shown on the centre bottom in international number.

3 Overall Colour Scheme: The colour of One Rupee Currency Note shall be predominantly pink green on obverse and reverse in combination with others.