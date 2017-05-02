Six Andhra Pradesh cities to win Swachh Survekshan awards

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has been honoured by the US India Business Council as the 'Transformative Chief Minister' for advancing India-US partnership at the state level, has more reasons to be proud of this week.

Six cities from his state are among the winners of this year's "Swachh Survekshan" awards instituted by the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD). The "Swachh Survekshan" survey, ranks 500 Indian cities on cleanliness and other aspects of urban sanitation to choose the best ones. Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Ongole and Tadipatri are the selected AP cities.

The ranking has been instituted by MoUD to foster a healthy competition between cities for improving cleanliness standards. The survey is conducted by Quality Council of India.

In 2016, which ranked 73 cities across the country, Vishakhapatnam stood fifth in the overall ranking. The other cities from Andhra Pradesh that figured in the list were Vijayawada (23) and Warangal (32).

The parameters considered for the survey include waste collection, sweeping and transportation, municipal solid waste processing and disposal, open defecation free status, education and behavioural change and capacity building programmes.

The list of winning cities will be declared during an award ceremony to be organised in Delhi on May 4.

On May 8, Chandrababu Naidu will receive the USIBC transformative CM Award.

