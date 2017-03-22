Bali named as world's best tourist destination for 2017

Famous for its volcanic mountains, iconic beaches and coral reefs, Indonesia's resort island of Bali has topped TripAdvisor's best destination list for 2017. The crowd-sourced travel guide has named it the best tourist destination for the first time despite being a popular travel hotspot for many years. The Indonesian island was described as a favourite destination for both adventurers and those in need of a little relaxation, with its white beaches, great diving and dense jungle treks contributing to its popularity.



The Awards also highlight current travel trends. Last year, London took the first place, but this year it dropped to the second position. Unsurprisingly, given its enormous cultural impact, history, cuisine and number of spectacular landmarks, Paris has been a mainstay on TripAdvisor's destination awards for years and is on the third spot this year. The city of Rome moved three notches up to take fourth position. Elsewhere, New York continues to be popular with global travellers, climbing four places to fifth position.



"We're excited to reveal our community's favourite travel destinations for 2017 and recognize these iconic places with Travellers' Choice awards," said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor in a press release.



Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and attractions across destinations worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period.



Here is the complete list of traveller's destination choice according to TripAdvisor:



1. Bali, Indonesia

2. London, United Kingdom

3. Paris, France

4. Rome, Italy

5. New York City, United States

6. Crete, Greece

7. Barcelona, Spain

8. Siem Reap, Cambodia

9. Prague, Czech Republic

10.Phuket, Thailand



