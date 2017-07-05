Modi in Israel: India and Israel sign seven crucial pacts, promise to fight terror together

India and Israel signed seven crucial deals today pertaining to space technology, water conservation and agriculture.

The deals were signed in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his maiden visit to the Jewish nation, and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Touted to be a landmark visit, this is the first instance that an Indian Prime Minisrter has visited Israel. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of India-Israel bilateral relationship.

Three of the seven agreements signed today are related to cooperation in the field of space technology. The first agreement signed was a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in electric propulsion for small satellites, and the second one was another MoU on cooperation in GEO-LEO Optical Link. Space agencies of the two countries, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Israel Space Agency (ISA), signed a Plan of Cooperation in atomic clocks.

Another MoU was signed between the Department of Science and Technology, India, and the National Technological Innovation Authority, Israel, for setting up an India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F). A similar fund as the latter with the United States had helped raise $40 billion in revenue, pointed out Bloomberg.

India's Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation signed a MoU with Israel's Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources to carry out a national campaign for water conservation in India.

The Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources of Israel also signed an MoU with Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam on state water utility reforms.

The two countries also agreed to make a stand together against terrorist outfits and those supporting them.

"India has suffered firsthand the violence and hatred spread by terror. So has Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I agreed to do much more together to protect our strategic interests and also cooperate to combat growing radicalization," Modi said

Earlier today, Modi met Israeli President Reuven Rivlin where the two leaders discussed a 'wide range of issues pertaining to India-Israel friendship and other global issues.'

