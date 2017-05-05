Tickets for Japan's ultra-luxury train sold out until March 2018; one way ride can cost $10,000

Japan is known for its fast bullet trains in the world, but the country has added another feat to its credit with the launch of a new luxury train service between Tokyo and Hokkaido.

The East Japan railway company has started Shiki-Shima luxury train which offers sky views, lounge, bathtubs and dark wood interiors to well-heeled tourists.

Train Suite Shiki-shima is a 10-car train with two observatory cars, nine glass-walled cars (offering prime views), a shared lounge car and dining room car, and six private suite cars including one Shiki-shima suite and deluxe suite car.

The top suite on the 10-car "Train Suite Shiki-shima" sells for $10,000 per person for a four-day trip from Tokyo to Hokkaido, East Japan Railway Co said.

The train, which left with 33 passengers on its maiden voyage from Tokyo this week features traditional tatami rice straw mats and bathtubs made from hiroki cypress wood in its executive suites.

ALSO READ: Isro's GSLV South Asia satellite launch successful; PM Modi congratulates Isro scientists



The journey includes stops in the northeast Tohoku region, which was hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

"We also want to empower the disaster-hit northern Japan for their recovery effort through the operation of Shiki-shima," East Japan Railway Chief Executive Tetsuro Tomita said at the launch.

With just days into its launch, the train is fully booked until March 2018 and passengers who fill out a forms for the once-in-a-lifetime ride are chosen through a draw of lots.

The train provides concierge and butler services to the passengers. The stunning views outside the train is part of the Train Suite Shiki-shima experience. The glass walls and ceiling offer breathtaking views of the forests, fields and coastline as you pass through eastern Japan's diverse scenery.

The train suites boast traditional Japanese aesthetics with a futuristic spirit. Food connoisseurs can taste delectable cuisine from eatern Japan especially curated by Michelin star Chefs.

(with inputs from Reuters)