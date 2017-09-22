Uber banned in London: Transport for London refuses to renew cab operator's licence

Travel watchdog Transport for London today refused to renew ride-hailing company Uber's licence and said that it was 'not fit and proper' to hold a private hire operator licence.

The travel watchdog issued a press statement and said: "Transport for London (TfL) has today (Friday 22 September) informed Uber London Limited that it will not be issued with a private hire operator licence after expiry of its current licence on 30 September. TfL's regulation of London's taxi and private hire trades is designed to ensure passenger safety."

TfL further said that the private hire operators must meet rigorous regulations, and demonstrate to TfL that they do so, in order to operate. "TfL must also be satisfied that an operator is fit and proper to hold a licence," the statement added.

TfL also pointed out Uber's lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues in its operations in London. They include:

Its approach to reporting serious criminal offences.

Its approach to how medical certificates are obtained.

Its approach to how Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks are obtained.

Its approach to explaining the use of Greyball in London - software that could be used to block regulatory bodies from gaining full access to the app and prevent officials from undertaking regulatory or law enforcement duties.

Uber can appeal against the decision within 21 days of TfL formal communication. TfL in a statement said: "The Private Hire Vehicles (London) Act 1998 includes provision to appeal a licensing decision within 21 days of it being communicated to the applicant. Uber London Limited can continue to operate until any appeal processes have been exhausted." Uber London Limited was licenced as a Private Hire Operator in 2012. This licence expires on 30 September.

Earlier in the month, a group of British MPs had written a letter to TfL urging it to not renew Uber's licence which will expire on September 30. The MPs had alleged that the app-based cab service was endangering the public with frequent reports of Uber drivers being involved in sexual assaults. They had also alleged that the cab provider had underpaid and mistreated its workers, apart from avoiding taxes.

"Police figures show that an allegation of rape or sexual assault is made against Uber drivers every 11 days and the Metropolitan Police have expressed concern that Uber is 'allowing situations to develop that clearly affect the safety and security of the public' - not least by failing to report all alleged offences to Police so that they can be properly investigated," the letter had said.

In response to the TfL's move, Uber said the decision would "show the world that, far from being open, London is closed to innovative companies". Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has backed the decision saying it would be wrong to continue Uber license if it puts a threat to the safety of Londoners.