After Baahubali: The Conclusion, Aamir Khan's Dangal creates history; touches Rs 1000 crore mark after its release in China

SS Rajamauli's Baahubali: The Conclusion won praises and surprised trade analysts all over the world with its record collections at the international screens.



Within a week of its release, Baahubali 2 became the third highest grosser at the US box office leaving behind Emma Watson and Tom Hanks-starrer The Circle. As of this moment, it is on position ten.



Now, continuing the trend, Aamir Khan's Dangal is making the headlines by becoming the second Indian film to enter in the grand Rs 1000 crore club.



The film has made Indian cinema proud by amassing Rs 1000 crore worldwide.



The sports biopic was released on May 5 in Chinese theatres as Shaui Jiao Baba (Let's Wrestle Dad), has done an impressive business of Rs 382.69 crore in just 10 days.



However, the lifetime collection of the movie in India stands at Rs 387.38 crore.







Dangal now ranks at number position at the Chinese box office leaving behind the Hollywood blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.The movie is a biopic of the former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers -- a story which resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release.Last month, Aamir and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari were in China to promote the film, which officially opened this year's edition of the Beijing International Film Festival.

