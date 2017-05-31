Baahubali 2 (Hindi)sets a new record, breaks Rs 500 crore club

Director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has turned out to be a huge game changer in Bollywood. The Prabhas-starrer's huge success has dwarfed Hindi blockbusters of the past which earned 100-200 crore at the box office.



Now, registering one more record under its belt, Prabhas starrer, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has become first Hindi film to become a member of the 500 crore club, according to trade expert, Ramesh Bala.





#Baahubali2TheConclusion becomes da 1st Hindi movie to create a new club - The â¹ 500 Cr All-India Nett Club! 33 Days India Nett: â¹ 500.25 Cr â Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 31, 2017

The film collected 1.25 crores yesterday (5th Tuesday) and now stands with the grand total of 500.15 crores at the domestic market.Not just this, Baahubali 2 has also became the first film to gross over 300 crores in the Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.Lead actor Prabhas, who is overwhelmed with response, earlier said, "I have my strong faith, respect and belief in Rajamouli sir. The fact that he believed I could play Baahubali was huge for me. If needed, I would have even given seven years of my life for Baahubali, as such characters are rare to play in a lifetime for any actor. I consider myself very fortunate and lucky for it."

Baahubali 2, the second installment of the franchise, stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannah Bhatia in key roles.

