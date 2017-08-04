Beat the heat with fresh brews during the International Beer Festival

With the oppressive summer heat beating down, restaurants are opening their doors to patrons eager for freshly-brewed beer, lip-smacking starters and comprehensive new global menus for the International Beer Festival.

'After Stories' in Gurgaon is promising an expanded menu and unlimited fresh beer starting from Rs 699.

"We are offering a variety of fresh (wheat, milk stout and kolsh) during the festival. There are exciting flavours ranging from apple cider to Indian pale ale and marzin fresh beer are available too," says a spokesperson.

The recently launched 'The Junction' in Green Park is offering 1+1 on international beer pitchers.

While, casual dining restaurant Kinbuck2 in Connaught Place has revamped its menu and interiors, the High5 Cafe/Bull Dog and Frat House in Hauz Khas Village are giving discounts of 30 per cent to 50 per cent on International Beer orders.

DLF Mall of India in Noida, is hosting BFF (Beer.Friends.Forever) Festival, starting today, with an array of delectables and unlimited supply of beer on offer.

The 3-day-festival will feature some of city's finest restaurants and street joints to pair with the brews.

"The third day is the friendship day and we have planned exciting games for people to come and enjoy with variety of beer here.

"We are expecting the visitors to rewind their memories and create new one while enjoying here," the organiser of the festival said.

