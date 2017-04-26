Cricketer Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Jet Airways pilot over alleged racist 'bloody Indian' comment

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who is currently playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League representing Mumbai Indians has lashed out at Jet Airways pilot over an alleged racist comment.

Harbhajan Singh in a tweet on Wednesday, blamed a Jet Airways pilot, Bernd Hoesslin of racial behaviour towards a lady and a physically challenged man.





"Not only was he racist but physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man..absolutely disgraceful and shame on Jet Airways", he tweeted.

Singh further tweeted demanding strict action against the pilot.

The cricketer's strong reaction came after the incident came to light involving Bollywood music director Jatinder Shah and a marketing professional Pooja Singh Gujral during the flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai on April 3.



Gujral, in a Facebook post wrote about the incident. She narrated how the pilot, Bernd Hoesslin misbehaved with her and her fellow passenger Jatinder Shah.

Following is the full text of Gujaral's Facebook post :







Extremely shocking n upsetting incident with Jet airways ! Travelled chandigarh-mumbai over the weekend. On arrival a close friend's customised wheel chair that was checked in as per jet regulations did not reach him. The flight was already delayed because of the airlines internal issues. He was made to wait and i decided to wait along with him! Meanwhile the captain of the aircraft 'Bernd Hoesslin' came and started behaving nasty and screaming for checking in his personal wheelchair. I intervened and told him that it is allowed and various times this wheelchair was checked in earlier aswell! Plus #jetairways had checked it in at chandigarh so it was allowed! He got really mad at me and started screaming and pushed my hand saying 'GET OUT' ! I moved him aside and warned him not to touch me ! He said 'u bloody indian' and thats when i gave him hell. My friend who is specially challenged intervened to help but he was nasty and rude to him too. I told him to call the security but the staff did not ! Although then the crew intervened and apologised and said captain pls stop but this horrible person just did not ! I finally helped my friend and put him on the wheelchair as he was because of this situation very embarrassed and not felling well. I have complained to the guest relations head and awaiting a reply ! I DO DEMAND AN ACTION AGAINST THIS CAPTAIN ! Racism in my own country is bad but discrimination against the physically challenged is so inhumane, barbaric and atrocious. An extremely appalling, sad and grievous experience! Plz share the post



