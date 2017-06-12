Fans at India-South Africa Champions Trophy call Vijay Mallya thief

Embattled business tycoon Vijay Mallya was booed by fans who came to watch the Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa at the Oval Stadium in London.

When Mallya walked into the stadium, people begun calling him a thief among other tags. Fans were heard saying 'Mallya is a thief'.

The absconding businessman was also spotted at the India-Pakistan cricket match on Sunday at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

He was spotted with Indian cricket commentator and former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar.

The liquor baron is wanted by India for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore.

Declared an absconder by the Indian government, he fled the country in March 2016 after his name appeared among 11 others in CBI's charge sheet regarding Kingfisher Airlines' unpaid loans to IDBI Bank.

Apart from owing huge sums to Indian banks he is also involved in cases of embezzlement, debt recovery and foreign exchange transgression.