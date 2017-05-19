Rajinikanth hints at political entry, urges fans to be 'war-ready'

Dropping what is perhaps his biggest hint so far on joining politics, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth today asked his supporters to be ready for war when it comes, asserting the "system is rotten" and that it needs to be changed.

The 67-year-old Rajinikanth, who has a demi-god status among millions of his fans, addressed his supporters in a no less than a vote appeal on the concluding day of his five- day-long meet and greet campaign.

The renewed frenzy over whether the star will join politics began earlier this week when he said on the first day of his meeting with fans, held after eight years, that he has no political aspirations, but "If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow." Rajinikanth repeated his thought saying he had no desire to join politics, but if he did, he would show the door to all "money-minded" people.

Will he or won't he is the million dollar question in the minds of his fans in Tamil Nadu who believe that Thalaiva, as Rajinikanth is popularly known, is the only one who can effectively fill the political vacuum with stalwarts like late Jayalalithaa and ailing nonagenarian DMK supremo M Karunanidhi out of the picture in the current political scenario in the state.

The BJP has been trying to rope in the superstar for its entry into the turbulent Tamil Nadu politics. Recently, BJP national secretary H Raja said Rajinikanth is a "popular" personality and is welcome to join the saffron party.

Addressing his fans, the 'Kabali' star said in olden days the kings did not maintain a massive standing army, but when the situation warranted, all the men in the country would turn up for their motherland.

Many of them would be engaged in their daily duties and vocations, besides engaging in sports to keep themselves fit, but when the call of duty came, they would be there, he said.

"When a war comes they will come to the rescue of their motherland. I have a profession, work, duty and so do you. Go to your places, do your duty, take care of your vocation. Let us face the war when it comes," he roared amidst a thundering applause from fans.