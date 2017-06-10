Sushant Rajput's Raabta collects 5.61 crore on Day 1 at box office; receives mixed reviews

While rumours of real life romance of Raabta couple, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, do rounds, the two actors would be pleased to know that their film made a decent start at the box office on the opening day.



The film earned Rs 5.61 crore on Friday.





The film earned much less compared to Sushant's last release, MS Dhoni, which on Day 1 collected Rs 21.30 crore at the box office.



The film has received mixed reviews, with critics generally praising the performances of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh, but criticising the weak story.

Raabta is the story of Shiv played by Sushant and Saira (Kriti Sanon), who fall in love and realise that they were connected in their previous lives. The film goes into flashback.



Released on 1820 screens, Raabta is receiving mixed reviews. Trade expert Taran Adarsh referred the film as 'terrible', while some celebrities were in awe of Kriti and Sushant's performances.

