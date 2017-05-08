Baahubali 2 breaks Dangal's collection record after 10 days

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is not done yet, when it comes to making new records. The movie's Hindi version has raked in a record Rs 327.75 crore in 10 days, breaking the record of Aamir Khan's Dangal.

The movie recently crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark collection worldwide. It has earned over Rs 800 crore in the domestic market.



Also read: Baahubali 2 becomes first Indian movie to cross Rs 1,000 crore box office collection

The movie was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on April 28, 2017 on over 9000 screens worldwide and over 6500 screens in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on the success of Baahubali 2.



#Baahubali2 is speeding towards ? 400 cr... [Week 2] Fri 19.75 cr, Sat 26.50 cr, Sun 34.50 cr. Total: ? 327.75 cr Nett. HINDI. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017

Directed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 has an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Anushka and Nasser.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is presenting the Hindi version of the film. According to the movie reviews on several media platforms, the film is much more grandeur than its prequel with incredible visual effects, high voltage drama, strong plot and some mind-blowing fighting sequences.

The #Baahubali2 wave remains SUPER-STRONG... Collects a MASSIVE ? 80.75 cr in Weekend 2, taking its 10-day total to ? 327.75 cr. HINDI. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017

In the last two years, no film was made in India that could challenge the opening day record created by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning.

In 2015, Baahubali released on 4,000 screens across the country and reportedly raked in Rs 50 crore on its opening day itself.

According to reports, the opening day worldwide collection of Baahubali 1 was pegged at more than Rs 60 crore. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is believed to have already earned Rs 500 crore via satellite and theatrical rights even before its release.

The satellite rights of the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 were bought by Sony TV for Rs 51 crore, which is the highest amount paid for a dubbed film so far.

It is also the highest price the channel has paid for a regional film for television screening. It seems like Baahubali 2 is all set to open a new chapter in the Indian film industry.

