Aamir Khan's Dangal may be ahead of Baahubali 2 in worldwide box office collections, but for how long?

It's a feat which would be unthinkable for any Indian movie and on which the industry would be extremely proud of.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which was the most awaited movie this year created history on the Indian box office by crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malyalam.

It would soon make history after China screening by surpassing the Rs 2,000-crore collection mark worldwide. The movie is set to be released on 6,000 screens in June, according to reports.

SS Rajamouli's move would add to the worldwide collections of the Baahubali 2 which have reached Rs 1,633-crore mark. Dangal is the only other movie whose collections have gone past Baahubali 2 earnings, thanks to its China release where it earned over Rs 850 crore.



Dangal has collected Rs 1,665 crore worldwide till May 28, 2017.

The Prabhas-starrer would also most probably cross the Rs 500-crore mark in Hindi language this week and become the first Indian film to reach that mark. It has collected Rs 495.92 crore, according to boxofficeindia.com.



Baahubali 2 is expected to maintain its strong (Hindi) collections pace this month too, till Salman Khan's Tubelight releases on June 25, 2017.

The Khan starrer would affect the pace of Baahubali 2 earnings in North India but in South and international markets, the Rajamouli movie's earnings would remain strong until some major blockbuster attracts movie goers in these regions.

Till then Baahubali 2 would remain the undisputed Indian blockbuster of all times along with Dangal which is currently the biggest Indian movie in terms of collections worldwide.

