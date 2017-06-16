Baahubali 2 to release in China in September, but has disadvantage against Aamir Khan's Dangal

As Dangal continues its spectacular show, another film from India, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, is set to release in Chinese theatres later this year. The finale of the battle between the two greatest Indian hits of all time SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan's Dangal will take place in September when the Prabhas-starrer releases in China. Trade expert Ramesh Bala revealed in a tweet that Baahubali 2 would release in September in China. The film, which has already earned over Rs 1,500 crores worldwide, could see a further rise in its collections if the Chinese audience gives it a thumbs up. The film will hit 4000 screens in the country, Bala tweeted. He also added that the star cast of the film would visit China for promotion.

#Baahubali2 will release in #China in Sep'17 in 4,000 Screens.. BO Target: Â¥300M ($44.1 Million).. Stars will go to #China for Promotions.. â Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 16, 2017

In another tweet, Bala said that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion would also release in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan apart from China. While these countries aren't as big a market as China, they can still add to the film's earnings.

Baahubali's first part, Baahubali: The Beginning, had released in 6000 screens, but it had not impressed Chinese viewers. It can perhaps be the reason that the second Baahubali film is hitting fewer screens than the first Baahubali film. Dangal, meanwhile, released in 90,000 theatres across China. Baahubali 2 cantherefore be at a disadvantage in its race with Dangal to become the highest earning Indian film. The producers of the film would be hoping that Baahubali's story and special effects captivates the Chinese audience.