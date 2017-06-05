Baahubali 2 vs Dangal collections: At last, a clear winner seems to be emerging

The race at last is beginning to come to an end, it seems.

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has taken a decisive lead over SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in worldwide collections.

While the Bollywood movie has earned around Rs 1,089 crore in China and still going strong there, the Prabhas-starrer will be released in the neighbouring country in July.



Also read: Why Baahubali 2 looks so near and yet so far from Rs 2,000-crore collection mark



Dangal has collected Rs 1,848 crore worldwide, more than Rs 100 crore from Baahubali 2 which has just crossed the Rs 1,700-crore mark.

Dangal released in China on 9,000 screens on May 5, 2017 and has earned more than Rs 1,000 crore on the boxoffice.



Also read: Aamir Khan's Dangal may be ahead of Baahubali 2 in worldwide box office collections, but for how long?



It earned around Rs 511 crore in India. Aamir Khan's PK earned around Rs 350 crore on the Indian box office. Baahubali 2 released on around 9,000 screens worldwide on April 28 and was widely accepted by Indian and global audience.

Baahubali 2 holds many firsts when it comes to records. It is the first Indian film to make the fastest Rs 100 crore; it was the first Indian film to breach the $100 million mark and it was the first Indian film to cross Rs 1,500 crore in worldwide collections.

The movie has crossed Rs 1,700-crore mark worldwide within 37 days of its release.

Off late Baahubali 2 collections have slowed. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.



#Baahubali2

Week 1: ? 247 cr

Week 2: ? 143.25 cr

Week 3: ? 69.75 cr

Week 4: ? 29.40 cr

Week 5: ? 11.78 cr

Total: ? 501.18 cr

HINDI-India biz â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2017

The movie earned a merely Rs 11.78 crore during the fifth week of its release compared with Rs 29.40 crore in the preceding week in terms of its India Hindi language business

The movie has earned Rs 501.118 crore in India (till June 2 ) for Hindi language business.

Since Baahubali 2 will release in China in July, Dangal whose licence has been extended in China till July 4 will most likely emerge as a clear winner to reach the Rs 2,000-crore collection mark - a first for any Indian movie.





