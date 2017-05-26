It's official: Baahubali 2 is no longer the highest-earning Indian movie worldwide

Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion could not hold on for long to its record of the Indian movie with highest boxoffice collections worldwide.

The movie which has been ruling the Indian boxoffice for the last four weeks lost to Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal which recently released in China and Taiwan.

The Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Mandarin collections of Dangal have reached Rs 1,743 crore worldwide, surpassing Baahubali 2 collections of Rs 1530 crore. Baahubali 2 has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and is yet to open in China.

Dangal has minted Rs 810 crore in China after it released there on May 5. It is because of its strong and engaging plot that it has struck a chord with the Chinese people. The film has gone on to become the highest-grossing foreign-language film of all time in China.

With its WW gross collections, #AamirKhan's #Dangal has officially beaten #Baahubali2 at the box-office. Well deserved success ???? pic.twitter.com/R7b8cUZxc7 â Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) May 25, 2017

The sports biopic was released on May 5 in Chinese theatres. The movie is a biopic of the former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers-a story which resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore.

Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions and UTV Motion Pictures, it stars Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, both of who go on to win medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play the older selves of the sisters while Sakshi Tanwar play their mother and Aparshakti Khurana, their cousin.

Dangal was released in India on December 23, 2016.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which was released on April 28 has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie was made at a budget of Rs 250 crore.



"With Baahubali 2: The Conclusion we are now at $220 million worldwide, without China. Our target now is for China to give us the biggest lifetime score of all time for an Indian movie," Francois da Silva who presides over international sales for Arka Mediaworks (Baahubali producers) told Variety. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to twitter to express his excitement over Baahubali's release in China.