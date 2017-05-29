Amir Khan's Dangal jumps past Rs 850 crores in China, Baahubali 2 crosses Rs 1000 crores in Indian box office

Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has broken all records domestically to cross the Rs 1,000 crore collection mark within 30 days of its release.

The movie which released on April 28, 2017 is slowly and steadily nearing the Rs 2,000-crore collection mark worldwide is facing stiff competition from Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal.



Last week, Dangal surpassed Baahubali 2 collections worldwide after it was released in China on May 5, 2017. In China, Dangal has earned Rs 887.69 crore taking its collections past the Rs 1,600 crore mark worldwide.

#Dangal scores a huge $6.47 M [? 41.76 Crs] for Sunday, May 28th in #China.. Total - $137.52 M [? 887.69 Crs ] â Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 29, 2017

But Dangal and PK's India collections are way behind the Baahubali 2 earnings, that too within 30 days of its release. Dangal has earned around Rs 511 crore in India. Aamir Khan's PK has earned around Rs 350 crore on the Indian boxoffice.



According to boxofficeindia.com, all India figures of Baahubali 2 are as follows:

Hindi - Rs 490 crore

Dubbed - Rs 9.50 crore (Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam from Mumbai, Delhi / UP, East Punjab, Rajasthan, CP Berar, CI, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha and Marathwada)

Nizam / Andhra - Rs 265 crore (not including Hindi)

Karnataka / Mysore - Rs 77 crore (not including Hindi)

Tamil Nadu - Rs 104 crore (not including Hindi)

Kerala - Rs 55 crore

Grand Total: Rs 1000.50 crore

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie was made at a budget of Rs 250 crore.

Dangal was released in India on December 23, 2016. The movie is a biopic of the former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers-a story which resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions and UTV Motion Pictures, it stars Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, both of who go on to win medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.



Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play the older selves of the sisters while Sakshi Tanwar play their mother and Aparshakti Khurana, their cousin.





