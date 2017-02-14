Five stocks which hit new 52-week high today

The Sensex closed marginally in the red on Tuesday. The index fell 12.31 points to close at 28,339.31 level. Nifty too was down 0.14 percent or 12.75 points to 8792 level. Here is a look at five stocks which hit their new 52-week highs in an otherwise flat market.

AIA Engineering: The stock hit a new 52-week high of Rs 1,441 up (4 percent intra day) in today's trade after the firm reported 17.6 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 120 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 today. It posted Rs 101.5 crore in net profit in for the quarter ended December 2015.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share (200%) per equity share on 9,43,20,370 equity shares of Rs 2.00 each for the financial year 2016-17.

AIA Engineering, specialises in the design, development, manufacture, installation and servicing of high chromium wear, corrosion and abrasion resistant castings used in the cement, mining and thermal power generation industries.

The stock opened at Rs 1385.00 level on the BSE. It closed 2.02 percent or 28 points higher at Rs 1413.90.



Alkem Laboratories: The stock hit a new 52-week high in Tuesday's trade. The firm posted 24.9 percent rise in net profit of Rs 233.4 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal. It reported Rs 186 crore net profit in the third quarter of last fiscal.



The earnings were announced on February 10, 2017. Its US business sales rose 30.1 percent to Rs 338 crore in Q3 against Rs 260.2 crore in the December quarter of last fiscal.



Alkem Laboratories is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra that manufactures and sells pharmaceutical generics, formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) primarily in India and also in United States, Australia and the UK.



The stock closed 2.03 percent higher at 1874 level on the BSE.



KEC International: The KEC International stock rose to its 52-week high in early trade today. It hit a level of Rs 170 on the BSE. The firm is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major with presence across power transmission and distribution, cables, railways, water, renewables and civil. The stock closed 3.85 percent or 6.50 points lower at Rs162.35 on the BSE.



Exide Industries: The stock hit a new 52-week high of Rs 218 in early trade today. It opened at Rs 217 level today and hit an intra day low of Rs 212 on the BSE.



Chandan Taparia, Derivatives Analyst, Anand Rathi Financial Services has given a buy rating on the stock. It has formed a positive price structure. So can be bought with a target of Rs 230, he told CNBC TV 18.



Exide Industries is a storage battery producing company in India. It manufactures automotive and industrial lead-acid batteries. The stock closed 0.81 percent or 1.75 points lower at Rs 213.75 on the BSE.



Kalpataru Power Transmission: The stock rose to a new 52-week high of Rs 299.85 in early trade. It hit a intra day low of Rs 290.10 on the BSE. The stock saw unusually high volumes being traded on the bourses. Around 57,825 shares of the firm were traded on the BSE.



KPTL is part of the Kalpataru Group established in 1969.



The firm is a diversified conglomerate spanning real estate, power generation and transmission, construction of roads, factories, buildings and oil and gas infrastructure and agri-logistics spaces. The stock fell 0.07 percent or 0.20 points lower at Rs 290.05 on the BSE.





