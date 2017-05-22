Got car insurance? Five must-know tips for filing claims

If your vehicle is insured, you are well prepared for the expenses that may be incurred due to unforeseen circumstances. In other words, all the damages caused due to mishaps will be covered without burning a hole in your pocket. But it is only possible if you know the right procedure of making a claim.

A claim is the amount you get from your insurer as compensation for the damages, regardless of what kind of car you have. Of course, the claim process depends on the type of accident - whether it is theft, vandalism, hit and run, collision or any other. But there are certain steps which are common. Here is what you need to do to file a claim.

Contact the cops: You will have to report to the police about the accident as a police report is the first basic document that needs to be presented for filing a claim. If you are in a position to narrate the incident, you can go to the police station yourself. If not, ask someone to do it on your behalf. A few states in India have a different law and you need to file an accident report with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Get in touch with your agent to know what needs to be done for expediting the process of filing and getting a claim.

Inform your insurance company: If not from the incident scene, try and inform the insurance company about the accident at the earliest. Do it yourself or ask someone to do it on your behalf. The company will initiate your claims process and guide you about what needs to be done, what documents should be produced and other such formalities. Calling the company from the scene will also help you get some support in real time, especially if you need the car to be towed or require a home drop.



After the accident is reported to the insurer, a dedicated claims professional/claims adjuster will be assigned to you. He/she will investigate the situation and inspect your car to estimate the compensation. If your car is not beyond repair, your insurer will also recommend a place to get the repair done. A few insurance companies have tie-ups with utilities and provide a guarantee on the repairs done.



The adjuster will help you find a rental car at a nominal cost while your car is getting repaired or the claim is getting settled. Your insurer will also carry out all discussions on your behalf if there is a third party involved. You need to provide every piece of information, though, as it will help accelerate the process.

Put together all accident-related information: Apart from the police report, you will need several other documents. Get the details from your insurance agent and keep the documents ready as you have to submit those to the insurer.

Sort out issues: When the claims professional is done with his/her investigation/inspection/research, you will get a cost estimate for fixing the car, deductibles that will have to be paid and an idea of how the process will pan out; also, your file will be forwarded for approval. The cost estimate will outline the repairs required and the parts that will be used.



If you are not satisfied with the amount offered, you can file a complaint with the State Commissioner's office and get things sorted before filing a case in the consumer court. This will help you save both time and money.



Act wise: When you are filing claims for a small amount, you need to be smart with your calculations. Compare the amount you will have to pay out of pocket with the no-claims bonus amount and take a decision based on that. Experts suggest that claims for minor damages such as dents should not be filed as they affect the no-claims bonus.

Finally, hand over the control to your insurance company and do not offer, accept or give approvals on your own. You should not make any commitment on behalf of your insurer. When getting any repair done, get your insurer's approval first to get the expenses reimbursed.

Naval Goel is founder, PolicyX

