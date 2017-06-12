VLCC to take beauty services to customers' doorstep with Vanity Cube buy

VLCC, one of India's largest beauty salon franchises with a network of 330 wellness centers across 14 countries, is acquiring Vanity Cube, an on-demand beauty service company which at present offers services in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, for an undisclosed sum.

With the acquisition of Vanity Cube, founded by Renu Bisht and Pragya Upadhyay in 2014, VLCC plans to tap into the growing on-demand beauty services market, where beauty salons offer services at the customers' home. The Indian beauty and wellness segment is set to double to Rs 80,370 crore by 2017-18 from Rs 41,224 crore in 2012-13, according to a KPMG report published in 2014. The on-demand beauty market is estimated at Rs 19,200 crores.

Vandana Luthra, founder of VLCC says, "This is a great opportunity to help entrepreneurs like Vanity Cube to take the next step forward. At VLCC Vanity Cube, we are actually providing our services home. The lifestyle today makes people exhausted, and after a hectic day, it's nice if one can get some services at home." VLCC is planning to extend the on-demand services to over 10 cities in the next 18 months, adds Luthra.

In May, VLCC acquired WellScience, a nutraceutical company, making an entry into the wellness sector. Luthra follows a scientific approach while building a product or a service and looks after the resource and development, technical and training aspects of the company. She is the Chairperson at the Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council backed by Government and is working on regularising the industry by creating more training partners, issuing licenses and BWSSC stamps to salons, so as to implement a scientific approach and provide skilled human power at every centre.

Along with this, Luthra is also a member in the steering committee of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana where they see a large opportunity in the beauty and wellness sector to employ the youth, empower women and transgenders. VLCC itself has 76 vocational institutes spread in India and Nepal, presenting above 10,000 trained beauty and wellness professionals every year.

VLCC, set up in 1989, has also launched Everyuth, a set of simple and quick treatments to get youthful and nourished skin and Get Well Soon Packages, primarily for people suffering from medical ailments. Asked about the economical feasibility of her products and services, she says VLCC is not a luxury brand but a 'comfortable' brand.

