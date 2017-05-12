GoAir announces Monsoon offer with fares starting at Rs 599

Budget carrier GoAir has announced its 'Monsoon' sale with fares starting at just Rs 599, the company said.

To avail the offer, bookings can be made between May 12 to May 15, while the travel period is from July 1 to September 30.

However, these fares are non-refundable in case of cancellation. And re-booking of flights will cost Rs 2,225 per person.

Airline's group discount can not be clubbed with this offer and the offer is not applicable for infant booking, the airline said.

Earlier, budget carrier IndiGo announced its 'Summer Sale' with flights starting as low as Rs 899 on select domestic routes.

The Gurgaon-based airline had earlier announced that it will operate 18 new additional flights from June, as part of its summer schedule.