After SpiceJet, IndiGo offers flight tickets for as low as Rs 899

Days after budget-carrier SpiceJet announced fares for as low as Rs 12 (excluding taxes and fees), India's biggest airline by market share Indigo announced that it's offering flight tickets for less than Rs 900 on select routes.

The all-inclusive fare of Rs 899 on select one-way flights is applicable on bookings made at least 20 days prior to the travel date, the sirline said in a tweet.

To avail the offer, booking period is between 23 May 2017 and 28 May 2017 for travel between 26 June 2017 and 24 March 2018.

ALSO READ: Monsoon splash: Jet Airways offers fares starting from Rs 1,079





This offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Srinagar, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

Full-service carrier Jet Airways has announced all-inclusive, one-way special economy fares starting from as low as Rs 1,079 on select routes for a limited period.

The travel for the tickets booked under the offer can be undertaken between June 15 and 20 September, Jet Airways said.

