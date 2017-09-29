Airtel to introduce 4G phone under Rs 2000 to counter JioPhone

After challenging Reliance Jio with recharge plan and offers, Airtel is going to announce a cheap 4G smartphone to counter the buzz creatd by JioPhonem, reportedly in the initial days of October. Latest reports have indicated that Airtel is planning to price this affordable 4G smartphone around Rs 2,000.

Earlier reports by The Economic Times have first disclosed that Airtel might bring a cheap 4G smartphone with voice and data benefits to compete against JioPhone. Reliance Jio had launched JioPhone on July 21 this year at the 40th AGM of Reliance Industries. Reliance Jio is charging only Rs 1,500 as refundable security charge for JioPhone which will be the first ever 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone.

According to ET reports, Airtel is in talks with smartphone manufacturers to build a 4G smartphone under Rs 2,500, with a bigger screen, better camera and better battery performance. Moreover, Airtel will not finance the manufacturing of this affordable 4G smartphone, like Reliance Industries did with JioPhone. This responsibility will be borne by the manufacturer. Airtel will only provide the voice call and data benefits, as well as allow users to download applications from Google Play store.

Nothing concrete has been said about the technical specifications of this rumoured phone by Airtel, yet. The phone could come with 4-inch screen, along with primary and selfie cameras, 1GB RAM, VoLTE calling, and a battery powerful enough to bear the burden from the power-draining 4G networks, said a report by India Today Tech. The report further said that the Airtel 4G phone could reach its customers by the end of this year after being announced in October.