BSNL gives strong counter to Reliance Jio, offers 10GB data a day for Rs 249

Reliance Jio announced the extension of its free services from April 1. To counter this new offer by Reliance Jio, BSNL has launched an impressive scheme which provides 10 GB of data per day. is by far the maximum offered by any major telecom company in India.

This new offer can be availed at a price of just Rs 249. However, the plan does not entail free calling at all times. Unlike Jio, BSNL free voice calling will only be available after 9pm at night till 7am in the morning. This time boundation won't be applicable on Sundays. Apart from that, the speed offered by BSNL won't be able to compete with Reliance Jio and other major 4G network providers.

The data speed for this plan will be limited to 2Mbps. There is no confirmation regarding the drop in speeds after the daily limit is reached. With 10GB per day, this can easily be one of the cheapest data plans any major telecom company has to offer at the moment.

Reliance Jio has also offered a new Summer Surprise. In accordance to the new offer, users will get 3 months of data service at the cost of one. The free services on Jio will remain available till the end of this month.

Other major operators are also gearing up for this extended tariff-war. Cellular operators' body COAI has said Reliance Jio's latest pricing will continue to bleed the industry and there is a risk of cascading impact on banks and others that have large exposure to the telecom sector.