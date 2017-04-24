BSNL offers 3 GB data per day for 90 days at Rs 333; Here are Triple Ace, Dil Khol Ke Bol, Nehle Pe Dehla offer details

State-run teleco BSNL has joined the price war that has intensified in the telecom sector since the arrival of Reliance Jio last year. In its latest offer, BSNL is providing up to 270 GB of 3G mobile data to its users apart from unlimited voice calls for a period of 90 days at Rs 333. The offer comes soon after Reliance Jio launched its latest scheme Dhan Dhana Dhan offer earlier this month. Before launching the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio had to pull off its Summer Surprise scheme following Trai (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India)'s advice.

BSNL's new offer, Triple ACE STV, seems to be pitted against Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer which offers 1 GB data per day in its Rs 303 plan with unlimited voice calls. Jio's other plan in the Dhan Dhana Dhan scheme includes Rs 509 offer which allows 2GB usage per day for a period of three months (84 days). It is aimed at heavy data users. The pack also offers unlimited SMS, calling and data (2GB per day at 4G speeds).

BSNL's offers, meanwhile, are for 3G users and aimed at drawing customers by offering the cheapest data rates in the market. BSNL's three offers are priced at Rs 333 (Triple Ace), Rs 349 (Dil Khol Ke Bol) and Rs 395 (Nehle Pe Dehla).

#BSNL's new Data and Combo recharges pic.twitter.com/ufTyycFYTf - BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) April 17, 2017 Triple Ace

The Triple Ace (Rs 333) offer has a 90 day validity period with 3GB data per day. This, essentially, means that the BSNL is offering up to 270 GB data for the price of Rs 333.

Dil Khol Ke Bol

The Dil Khol Ke Bol (Rs 349) offer has a validity of 28 days with 2GB data limit per day. However, unlike The Triple Ace, this scheme offers unlimited (local+STD) calls. In terms of data, the total data amounts to 56 GB in 28 days.

The Nehle Pe Dehla

The Nehle Pe Dehla (Rs 395) offer has a validity of 71 days with 2GB data per day. In this scheme, customers also get 3000 minutes of calling on the BSNL network and 1800 minutes on other networks. As for the data, it amounts to total 142 GB for a period of 71 days.



In the unlimited plans, once the user exceeds the daily data limit, speeds will switch to 80Kbps.