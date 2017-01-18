Jio Effect: Vodafone offers 4 times more data for same price

The telecom industry's tariff wars seem to keep getting fierce but is eventually benefiting the consumer. After a series of discounts on data packs from all major telecom companies in the country, Vodafone has decided to offer four times the data for the same price.

Vodafone subscribers will now get 1GB data for a month in Rs 150 and 4GB data in Rs 250. The Rs 350 pack will now get 6GB data and the Rs 1,500 plan will now offer 35 GB data a month.



ALSO READ: Jio subscribers at 72.4 million at Dec end; PoI issues continue: RIL



According to the company, the offers can be availed via online retailers as well as brick and mortar stores or touch points. The 4x offer might vary from circle to circle.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, "Our customers are consuming more of content and video online. With these super rich data packs, our rapidly growing base of 4G customers across 17 circles can enjoy much more of mobile Internet while remaining confidently connected on Vodafone SuperNet 4G. It will also encourage first time and limited users of mobile Internet to explore more by providing greater value. They can access four times more of their favourite content online for the same cost in a truly worry free manner. "

ALSO READ:Airtel unveils Rs 3,000 cr payments bank plan



Launch of Reliance Jio in September last year led to the onset of this tariff war. Telecom companies are continuously trying to retain or add consumers to their network by offering heavy discounts on all data packs