Government demands security info from smartphone makers, most are Chinese

Government has asked all smartphone makers to share information about measures undertaken by them to ensure security and privacy of users' data. The companies pulled are required to present their responses to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology till August 28. Ministry sources said that this move is to ensure that adequate data security procedures are followed with hardware and software in mobile phones.

Devices and preloaded applications and software will be examined in the first phase, news agency PTI quoted a senior IT Ministry official. The exercise is being conducted in light of contacts and text messages leaked from mobile phones reported in India and abroad.

Notably, most of the 21 smartphone companies pulled up by the Ministry are based in China. A sizable portion of Indian smartphone market share is held by Chinese handset manufacturers, who have their servers in China, posing a threat to data security of Indian users.

Verification and audit of devices will be initiated based on the responses received from the companies. Penalties will be awarded under Section 43(A) of IT Act in cases where stipulated processes are neglected. Government is also testing facilities in existing labs across India so that the testing and verification of smartphone security procedures can be conducted domestically.

Chinese brands - including brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Lenovo, and Gionee - have captured more than 50 per cent of India's smartphone market share in the second quarter of 2017, as opposed to less than 15 per cent they jointly held last ago. Market share of domestic companies, like Micromax, Intex, Reliance LYF and Lava, has slipped to less 15 per cent in the same period, which previously stood at nearly 40 per cent of India's 109 million unit annual smartphone market.

With tensions rising between India and China, the country is refraining from buying Chinese products in FMCG sector. On the other hand, Chinese smartphones are selling like hot cakes in Indian markets due to a host of reasons including weakened Indian manufacturers after demonetisation, vendors getting better returns from Chinese handset makers, among others.

