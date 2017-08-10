Reliance Communication offers unlimited calls, data with Rs 299 rental plan

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications has announced a new plan with a monthly rental of Rs 299 for its subscribers.

The company announced the all-new rental plan in a tweet on Wednesday. It said, "Reliance Mobile introduces the lowest rates ever! Starting at Rs 299 monthly rental."

RCom also announced a Rozana offer in which a recharge for Rs 193 will get you 1GB data per day and 30 minute unlimited calling per day.

Earlier, Airtel and Vodafone had announced various offers to counter Reliance Jio's tariff plans.

Airtel's Rs 399 plan offers free local and STD calls which matches Jio's free and voice calls feature. Airtel's Rs 399 plan, with a validity of 84 days, offers 1 GB data per day. This essentially amounts to 84 GB data in total.

Airtel has different offers depending on the circle, and special packages for select users. Earlier, Airtel was offering 70 days validity for new 4G handset users for Rs 399.

Vodafone's not been too behind in offering new packages in a bid to retain its customers who could drift to Reliance Jio owing to the cheap data plans. Vodafone's latest plan was targeted at students. Vodafone's Rs 445 plan with 84 days validity has 1 GB data limit per day. This amounts to 84 GBs in total. But, it has also tied up with cab service provider app Ola and food deliviery app Zomato to offer discounts.

The plan's cost also goes down in the second recharge when users have to pay Rs 352 instead of the first-time recharge value of Rs 445. Voice calls and SMS are free. There's smaller option too for Vodafone users with a First Recharge Coupon (FRC) plan at Rs 244. It offers 70 GB data with unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone local and STD calls.



