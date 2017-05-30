Reliance JioFiber expected to launch commercialy this diwali with prices as low as Rs 500 for 100GB

Reliance Jio has been gearing up for the next big thing in the telecom industry. Indian broadband connections might be a fraction of the telecom industry but with the advent of internet of things (IoT) and internet dependability in general, home broadband connections are expected to expand manifold in the coming years.

Reliance Jio is prepared with its JioFiber technology that is also expected to disrupt the broadband industry with its high speed and low data prices. According to a report by The Economic Times, the Mukesh-Ambani led company is expected to launch the commercial service during Diwali season this year. The report suggests users will be able to get 100GB data at a price of Rs 500.

One of the biggest players in the broadband arena, Airtel, has already sensed the coming tariff war in the segment. The largest telecom giant has offered various updates to its existing broadband plans. State-owned BSNL and MTNL will be most affected by Jio's move as they still claim majority broadband connections in the country.

Earlier this month, Jio officially announced that its broadband service is being rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara for free under its JioFiber Preview Offer.

The JioFiber Preview Offer will provide its users with free high-speed internet for the first three months.

Jio's broadband offer will come with a JioMedia share device, a smart set top box, routers and Power Line Communication devices, in a bid to promote additional Jio services.

The broadband service prices are expected to start at Rs 500 for 600 GB data and for 1000 GB data at 100Mbps speed, and subscribers would be required to pay Rs 2,000 a month.

With the help of these devices the telco will offer services such as HD TV, Video on Demand and JioCloud under its home entertainment category.

It is said that the company will also introduce landline phone services.

Jio home broadband or Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) services will also include home automation - a technology that allows users to control electronic products with smartphones/tablets. This will be achieved by using Smart Plugs.

Further, Jio also plans to launch a range of home surveillance products that will comprise of smart camera, smart doorbell, smart lock and chime alarm which can all be controlled by the user's smartphone.

On the other hand, Airtel has released the myHome promotional plan, which promises a maximum of 250 GB of free data to its broadband users.

The myHome scheme gives 5GB additional data on every postpaid connection and digital TV connection linked to an Airtel broadband connection. There is a cap, however. Only 25 postpaid connections and 25 DTH connections can be bundled to a broadband connection. Which is essentially 250 GB of additional broadband data per month.