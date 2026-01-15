IndiGo flight clears Iran airspace just in time as sudden shutdown disrupts India routes

An IndiGo flight operating from Tbilisi to Delhi is believed to have been the last non-Iranian aircraft in the air before Iran abruptly shut its airspace early Thursday, as unrest inside the country intensified.

Tehran issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) halting most commercial flights, allowing only a small number of approved international operations. Flight-tracking data showed aircraft rapidly clearing Iranian and Iraqi skies in the hours leading up to the shutdown.

Data from Flightradar24 showed IndiGo flight 6E1808 departed Tbilisi at 11:29 pm on Wednesday and landed in Delhi at 7:03 am Thursday. The aircraft crossed Iranian airspace at around 2.35 am, shortly before the closure came into force.

Iran has since extended the suspension of its airspace, with tensions remaining high amid a violent crackdown on anti-Khamenei protests that has left more than 2,400 people dead in the two weeks since unrest began on December 28.

The sudden move triggered advisories from Indian carriers. IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet warned passengers of possible disruptions and urged those travelling on affected international routes to check flight status and alternative options.

IndiGo said some international services have been impacted and that it is offering rebooking or refunds to affected passengers.

Travel Advisory



Due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives.



This development is beyond our… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 14, 2026

Air India said flights over the region are being rerouted where possible, leading to delays, while services that cannot be rerouted have been cancelled.

#TravelAdvisory



Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where… — Air India (@airindia) January 15, 2026

SpiceJet also cautioned that some flights may be affected and advised travellers to confirm schedules before heading to the airport. All three airlines said they continue to monitor the situation closely.

Iran provided no explanation for the sudden closure. Before it was extended, the airspace had already been shut for more than four hours, forcing international airlines to divert routes to the north and south. Tehran has previously taken similar steps, including during the 12-day conflict with Israel in June and during exchanges linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

Although there were no immediate signs of active hostilities, the shutdown had wide repercussions because Iran lies along a major east-west aviation corridor.

The airspace closure, combined with reports of the US drawing down troops from key regional bases, has intensified speculation of a potential strike on Tehran following repeated threats by President Donald Trump over Iran’s handling of protests.

A Western military official told Reuters that the developments suggest a “US attack could be imminent,” while cautioning that such moves are also used as a strategic pressure tactic. “Unpredictability is part of the strategy,” the official said.