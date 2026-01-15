TCS, HCL Tech to turn ex-dividend on Friday, January 16; check record date, payout details

Shares of IT majors Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, January 16, 2026. This comes after their respective boards recently announced the fiscal year's interim and special dividend payouts.

The upcoming corporate action benefits will not be available to investors who buy shares of these companies on or after the ex-dividend date.

TCS, India's largest IT services company, has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share alongside a special dividend of Rs 46 per equity share. This brings the total payout to Rs 57 per share.

According to the exchange filing, the company has fixed Saturday, January 17, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. Eligible shareholders can expect the dividend to be paid on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, TCS said. Previously, the company traded ex-dividend on October 15, 2025, for an interim dividend of Rs 11.

The dividend announcement follows TCS Q3 FY26 results, which showed a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 67,087 crore, up from Rs 65,799 crore in the previous quarter. The net profit for the period stood at Rs 10,657 crore.

Meanwhile, HCL Technologies is also turning ex-dividend on Friday for an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. The company had previously traded ex-dividend for a similar amount of Rs 12 on October 17, 2025.

The company informed the exchanges that the record date be shifted by one day due to the trading holiday on January 15, 2026, on account of Municipal Corporation Elections in Maharashtra. Consequently, the record date is now fixed as January 17, 2026.

Regarding the payout timeline, HCL Tech confirmed that the payment date of January 27, 2026, as announced earlier, shall remain unchanged.