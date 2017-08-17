Nokia 8 with ZEISS optics, dual camera and 360 degree audio launched



-First flagship Nokia smartphone by HMD Global

-Zeiss optics, Real-time live streaming using front and rear facing camera

Nokia's Android flagship, Nokia 8, was unveiled at an event in London. Boasting top of the line specifications, the flagship seems to be Nokia's attempt to compete against today's market leaders - Apple and Samsung. Priced for Euro 599 (Rs 45,000 approx), the Nokia 8 will be available in four colours - Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and Steel. The device will roll out throughout September, approximately the same time as the Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 and Apple's next flagship will go on sale and will launch in India in early October (as told to the Indian media present at the launch).

The Nokia 8 houses a 13MP plus 13MP dual rear camera with RGB and monochrome sensor and a 12MP front facing camera, which has been co-developed with ZEISS optics for an optimum all round experience. While both the cameras support 4K video capture, Nokia 8 also comes with a new 'bothie' feature. Referred as dual-sight video, it simultaneously harnesses both the front and rear cameras in a split screen visual for both photos and videos, with live stream capabilities. Nokia had been using Zeiss optics in its Symbain smartphones and now, HMD Global has signed an exclusive partnership to use Zeiss optics in the new generation Nokia devices.

It is also the first smartphone to feature Nokia OZO Audio, combining three microphones with exclusive Nokia acoustic algorithms to capture audio with immersive 360 degree spatial surround sound. OZO spatial 360 degree audio brings a fully immersive audio experience to 4K video.

Focusing on offering pure Android experience, the Nokia 8 runs Android Nougat 7.1.1 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The device comes with 64GB of internal storage and supports expandable memory of up to 256GB.

Crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminium, the Nokia 8 has a seamless unibody design and is 4.6mm thin at the edge and just 7.3mm slim on average and weighs 160 grams. It features a 5.3inch IPS LCD QHD display with 700nits screen brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Catching up with the trend of water resistant smartphones, this one is splashproof IP54 touch monoblock with capacitive system keys. It also packs in a 3090 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and a Type C connector.

HMD Global has exclusive rights to develop and market Nokia branded feature phones, smartphones and tablets till 2024 against royalty payments to Nokia, while the manufacturing will be carried out by Foxconn. During the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, earlier this year, HMD Global has announced three mid-range Android smartphones, and were simultaneously across 120 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, West Asia, Africa and Europe.