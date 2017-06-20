OnePlus 5 launched for $499: Camera, performance, battery and more

One of the most awaited smartphones of the year - OnePlus 5 - was unveiled in the United States today. The phone will be sold with a price tag of $479 (around Rs 31,000) in the US and 499 Euros across Europe. The phone will be officially available for sale from June 27, 2017.

As leaks and rumours suggested, the phone sports a horizontal dual camera set up which the company claims to be the best camera in the sector with a professional edge to it. OnePlus 5 packs a punch in the performance department with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 8 GB RAM.

Here's a look at what the newest flagship killer in the block boasts of:

Design



With the OnePlus 5, the company came with something called a Horizon Line, a line running along the sides of the phone which gives it the look of a streamlined car. The company claimed that at 7.25 mm, this is the slimmest OnePlus flagship ever made.

As part of the refined design, all parts have been lined up efficiently inside the unibody frame for optimum performance. The antenna bands have also been placed tactically along the top and bottom so that they almost merge with the edges.

As for colour options, OnePlus 5 will be available in Midnight Black and Slate Grey colours.

Camera



With watered down reaction OnePlus received for the camera on their last flagship, the 3T, focus has been on camera. Coming up with a dual camera is a testament to that.

The dual camera, one with a telephoto lens and another with a normal one, will allow users to click DSLR-quality pictures. The telephoto lens has been put at the back to sense field of depth for detailed images.

The primary camera is a 16 MP unit with a Sony IMX398 sensor, whereas the other one is a 20 MP camera with the telephoto lens. With the dual camera, OnePlus 5 is now capable of fast autofocus (AF). The 16 MP unit has an aperture of f/1.7 whereas the 20 MP has that of f/2.6.

The software end of photography is handled by Smart Capture, which is capable of clearing noise from pictures, taking zoom a notch ahead from the optical kind to allow better focus and pixel quality and improved HDR. With this tool, the camera on OnePlus 5 can even recognize the kind of image to be taken and customise the settings accordingly.

Armed with a Pro-mode, users can control ISO, white balance, shutter speed, histogram, like in DSLR cameras. With manual focus, images can be clicked to show what and how the photographer exactly desires to depict in the image.

Battery

The Dash Charge feature has been retained in the OnePlus 5. This feature can recharge the phone for a day's usage within half an hour. The handset draws power from a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery. The heating issues will not trouble users, even when using phone while charging, claimed OnePlus.

Smooth Experience

OnePlus 5 has received several tweaks in a bid to improve performance and cut down lag. The phone comes armed with a Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45 GHz. This can be coupled with either 8GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The smartphone will come with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, depending on the RAM variant chosen. The internal memory used UFS 2.1 Dual Lane Storage technology, speeding up the phone's performance.

Oxygen OS

The proprietary Oxygen OS has been improved too for delivering better experience to the users. OnePlus 5 comes with a Reading Mode, that turns the phone screen into one akin to an e-reader. Moreover, the screen responds to the surroundings with feedback from the ambience sensor, and can behave like a piece of paper.

